New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,952 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of EMCOR Group worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $695,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $1,973,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 145.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $368,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE EME) opened at 69.38 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $73.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post $3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,952 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-buys-6952-shares-of-emcor-group-inc-eme.html.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.