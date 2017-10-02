NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NetSol Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK) traded up 2.86% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,163 shares. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $39.95 million, a P/E ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NetSol Technologies will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetSol Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.69% of NetSol Technologies worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) and enterprise software solutions. The Company is engaged in the licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of its suite of financial applications under the brand names, NetSol Financial Suite (NFS) and NFS Ascent, for businesses in the lease and finance industry.

