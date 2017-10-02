NetApp (NTAP) & Tintri (TNTR) Head to Head Survey

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tintri does not pay a dividend. NetApp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NetApp and Tintri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 2 17 11 0 2.30 Tintri 1 5 1 0 2.00

NetApp currently has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Tintri has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Tintri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tintri is more favorable than NetApp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetApp and Tintri’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $5.55 billion 2.14 $948.00 million $2.07 21.26 Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 10.47% 24.13% 7.21% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Tintri shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NetApp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetApp beats Tintri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models. Its data management and storage offerings help manage business productivity, performance and profitability, while providing investment protection and asset utilization. The Company’s FlexPod portfolio includes FlexPod Datacenter for core enterprise data centers and service providers, FlexPod Express for medium-sized businesses and branch offices, and FlexPod Select for data-intensive workloads. The portfolio is validated with hypervisors, operating systems, systems management tools and cloud management platforms.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. is a United States-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers a range of products, including Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center (TGC), Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. The Company’s solutions include cloud, desktops, database system and servers, Data protection and disaster recovery and DevOps. Tintri all-flash array offers a set of rest application programming interface (API), as well as a PowerShell Toolkit and Python software development kit (SDK). The Tintri hybrid-flash array enables user top dive into individual VMs. Tintri Global Center (TGC) helps in storage management. It operates a one-person storage management center. Users can manage up to 32 VMstores as one with visibility into all individual VMs. Tintri Analytics helps to make better decisions with cloud-based predictive analytics.

