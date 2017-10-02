Nestle SA (NSRGY) Shares Sold by Weik Investment Services Inc.

Weik Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nestle SA accounts for approximately 4.3% of Weik Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Nestle SA were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nestle SA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestle SA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nestle SA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Nestle SA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Nestle SA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nestle SA (NSRGY) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 332,656 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Nestle SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle SA in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestle SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

