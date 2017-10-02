Neogen Corporation (NEOG) VP Sells $1,535,800.00 in Stock

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Edward Bradley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Edward Bradley sold 38,876 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $2,771,081.28.

On Monday, September 11th, Edward Bradley sold 13,628 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $954,777.68.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Edward Bradley sold 6,372 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $446,358.60.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Edward Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ NEOG) opened at 77.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Neogen Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $77.64.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Neogen Corporation had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. CL King began coverage on Neogen Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Neogen Corporation

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

