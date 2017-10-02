Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holdings Boosted by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2,111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 420,800 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,812,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ NKTR) opened at 24.00 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.75 billion.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,223.34%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 1,701 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $32,863.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $600,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,648 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,658 over the last three months. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-holdings-boosted-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.