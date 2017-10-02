Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Neenah Paper worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah Paper by 128,954.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neenah Paper during the first quarter valued at $38,985,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper during the second quarter valued at about $36,785,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper during the second quarter valued at about $33,097,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper during the second quarter valued at about $12,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah Paper news, SVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $25,502.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $160,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,392 shares of company stock worth $845,254. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) opened at 85.55 on Monday. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $90.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Neenah Paper had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Neenah Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neenah Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Neenah Paper

Neenah Paper, Inc is a producer of technical products and premium fine papers and packaging. The Company has two primary businesses: technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. Its segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates.

