Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 16,497 Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon National Corporation worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National Corporation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 268,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon National Corporation by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National Corporation by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE FHN) opened at 19.15 on Monday. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Horizon National Corporation had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $328.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,303.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $840,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS AG upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut First Horizon National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

