Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.43% of Washington Prime Group worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) opened at 8.33 on Monday. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $189.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

