National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Holdings Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8256223757814 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ NHLD) opened at 2.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.93. National Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

National Holdings Corporation Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. Through the Company’s broker-dealer and investment advisory subsidiaries, it offers full service retail brokerage to individual, corporate and institutional clients; provides investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small and mid-cap high growth companies; engages in trading securities, including making markets in micro and small-cap National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) and other exchange listed stocks, and provides liquidity in the United States Treasury marketplace.

