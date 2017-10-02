Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 96,317 Shares of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Virtusa Corporation worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTU. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ VRTU) opened at 37.78 on Monday. Virtusa Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.46 million. Virtusa Corporation had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtusa Corporation will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Virtusa Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 11,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $408,753.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,492,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $28,475.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,462,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,827 shares of company stock worth $3,391,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

