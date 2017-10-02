Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display Corporation were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,318,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Universal Display Corporation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Display Corporation by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,366,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $6,783,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,945. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) opened at 128.85 on Monday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Universal Display Corporation had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

