Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of TEGNA worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGNA. BidaskClub lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) opened at 13.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.72. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.29 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

TEGNA Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

