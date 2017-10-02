Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MuleSoft, Inc. owns and operates Anypoint Platform, an integration solution for connecting applications, data sources, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. Its hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing. MuleSoft, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

MULE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mulesoft in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mulesoft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Mulesoft (MULE) opened at 20.14 on Thursday. Mulesoft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.60 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mulesoft will post ($0.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MULE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mulesoft during the first quarter valued at about $185,565,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mulesoft by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 1,317,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 614,389 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mulesoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,296,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mulesoft by 5,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mulesoft by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,214,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 465,595 shares during the period.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

