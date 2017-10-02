M&T Bank Corp Sells 35,268 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,268 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE HST) opened at 18.49 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

