M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) opened at 37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

