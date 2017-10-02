M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin Ltd. alerts:

In related news, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $87,955.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $109,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,183 shares of company stock worth $50,616,903. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ GRMN) opened at 53.97 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $816.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/mt-bank-corp-boosts-stake-in-garmin-ltd-grmn.html.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.