MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $315,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,441,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,714 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE MSM) opened at 75.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $743.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Peller purchased 1,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

