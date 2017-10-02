MorphoSys AG (MOR) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €72.00 ($85.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($90.48) price target on MorphoSys AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.95) price target on MorphoSys AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Independent Research GmbH set a €77.00 ($91.67) price target on MorphoSys AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($107.14) price target on MorphoSys AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.13 ($87.05).

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR) opened at 72.369 on Thursday. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €35.72 and a 12 month high of €72.46. The stock’s market capitalization is €2.10 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is €60.74 and its 200 day moving average is €59.75.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

