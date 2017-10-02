Morgan Stanley Cuts Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) Price Target to $4.60

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR) opened at 4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.68.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $407.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,039,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 275,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 210,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

