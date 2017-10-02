Morgan Stanley Cuts Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Price Target to $75.00

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE NSC) traded down 0.74% during trading on Monday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,735 shares. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.95 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

