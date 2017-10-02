Morgan Stanley Boosts AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Price Target to $95.00

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS AG cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.84.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 88.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.51. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Boosts AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Price Target to $95.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/morgan-stanley-boosts-abbvie-inc-abbv-price-target-to-95-00.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 193,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $13,712,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 469,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $705,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,276.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.