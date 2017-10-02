Morg Stan India (IIF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Morg Stan India (NYSE:IIF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morg Stan India earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.75099942111 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Morg Stan India (NYSE:IIF) opened at 34.24 on Monday. Morg Stan India has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 74,997 shares of Morg Stan India stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $2,609,145.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,891.

Morg Stan India Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund invests in a range of portfolio sectors, including auto components; automobiles; banks; capital markets; construction and engineering; construction materials; consumer finance; diversified financial services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; gas utilities; information technology services; machinery; media; personal products; oil, gas and consumable fuels; pharmaceuticals; tobacco; transportation infrastructure, and water utilities.

