Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Holdings Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.70% of Moody’s Corporation worth $396,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,273,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 36,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 84,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation by 12,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moody’s Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In other Moody’s Corporation news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $6,066,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,310 shares in the company, valued at $39,216,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 61,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $7,599,101.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,098 shares of company stock worth $19,499,500 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) traded up 0.585% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.025. 176,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.258 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.78 million. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 167.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Moody’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

