Monsanto Company (MON) Holdings Reduced by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Puplava Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 0.4% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 1.2% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $343,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,717,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,439 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 119.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.07. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG lowered Monsanto from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Monsanto Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

