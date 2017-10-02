Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital Corporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. Monroe Capital Corporation reported sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corporation will report full year sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.91 million to $53.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $71.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital Corporation.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ MRCC) opened at 14.31 on Monday. Monroe Capital Corporation has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Monroe Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.31%.

In other news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig acquired 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $296,698.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation by 197.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Monroe Capital Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 801,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital Corporation

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

