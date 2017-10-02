MML Investors Services LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 12.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in the second quarter worth $186,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive Corporation (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/mml-investors-services-llc-takes-281000-position-in-progressive-corporation-the-pgr.html.

Shares of Progressive Corporation (NYSE PGR) opened at 48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.87. Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progressive Corporation will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $1,703,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,651.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,513. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Progressive Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.