MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,529.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,130,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $842,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 89.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3,230.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,701 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3,256.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,289,000 after acquiring an additional 794,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp Inc. alerts:

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 43.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.26. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/mml-investors-services-llc-increases-position-in-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $166,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $85,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $683,813 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.