MML Investors Services LLC Has $301,000 Position in Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital Corporation were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $156,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital Corporation during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ MRCC) opened at 14.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Monroe Capital Corporation had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Monroe Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCC. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $296,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monroe Capital Corporation

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

