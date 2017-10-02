Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Holdings Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 22,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 25,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,795,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,717.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) opened at 70.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.23. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $83.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc.

