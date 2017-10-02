Mindray Medical International (MR) vs. Danaher Corporation (DHR) Financial Comparison

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) and Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Danaher Corporation alerts:

Danaher Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mindray Medical International does not pay a dividend. Danaher Corporation pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaher Corporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Danaher Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Danaher Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaher Corporation and Mindray Medical International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation $17.43 billion 3.42 $4.16 billion $3.14 27.32 Mindray Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaher Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mindray Medical International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Danaher Corporation and Mindray Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 4 11 0 2.73 Mindray Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaher Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $91.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Danaher Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danaher Corporation is more favorable than Mindray Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher Corporation and Mindray Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 12.63% 11.15% 5.95% Mindray Medical International 15.93% 12.70% 8.37%

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats Mindray Medical International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification. As of December 31, 2016, Danaher’s research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries.

About Mindray Medical International

Mindray Medical International Limited is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices across the world. The Company operates in three segments: patient monitoring and life support products, in-vitro diagnostic products and medical imaging systems. Its patient monitoring devices track the physiological parameters of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and temperature. It offers patient monitoring devices that are suitable for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients and are used principally in hospital intensive care units, operating rooms and emergency rooms. Its life support products provide operation room or intensive care unit solutions for the end users in the operating room. Its in-vitro diagnostic products provide data and analysis on blood, urine and other bodily fluid samples for clinical diagnosis and treatment. Its medical imaging systems segment includes ultrasound systems, digital radiography systems and a magnetic resonance imaging system.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.