News stories about Mindray Medical International (NYSE:MR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mindray Medical International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.5213636502952 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Mindray Medical International (NYSE MR) remained flat at $27.94 on Monday. Mindray Medical International has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/mindray-medical-international-mr-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Mindray Medical International Company Profile

Mindray Medical International Limited is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices across the world. The Company operates in three segments: patient monitoring and life support products, in-vitro diagnostic products and medical imaging systems. Its patient monitoring devices track the physiological parameters of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and temperature.

Receive News & Ratings for Mindray Medical International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mindray Medical International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.