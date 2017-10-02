Miles Capital Inc. Sells 68 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $217,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 48,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

La-Z-Boy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

