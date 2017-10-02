Miles Capital Inc. Sells 21 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NuVasive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 205.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 249,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167,950 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 439,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) traded up 1.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 136,798 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.95 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other NuVasive news, Director Lesley H. Howe sold 3,970 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $256,620.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $123,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,598. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

