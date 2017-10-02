Miles Capital Inc. Invests $229,000 in Albany International Corporation (AIN)

Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corporation in the first quarter worth $114,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corporation by 71.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corporation by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International Corporation news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $921,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Albany International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.36). Albany International Corporation had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $215.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Albany International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Albany International Corporation Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

