Miles Capital Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its position in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Capone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.96. 43,119 shares of the stock traded hands. Medidata Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.28 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.07%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions, Inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

