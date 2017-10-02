MGP Ingredients (MGPI) and McCormick & Company, (MKC) Financial Contrast

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) and McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McCormick & Company, has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGP Ingredients and McCormick & Company,, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 1 1 0 2.50 McCormick & Company, 0 6 4 0 2.40

MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. McCormick & Company, has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given MGP Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than McCormick & Company,.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGP Ingredients and McCormick & Company,’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $333.96 million 3.10 $51.47 million $1.90 32.55 McCormick & Company, $4.48 billion 2.77 $776.80 million $3.62 27.56

McCormick & Company, has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients. McCormick & Company, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGP Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGP Ingredients and McCormick & Company,’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients 9.33% 21.30% 13.83% McCormick & Company, 10.05% 26.09% 8.17%

Dividends

MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. McCormick & Company, pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MGP Ingredients pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McCormick & Company, pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McCormick & Company, has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of McCormick & Company, shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of McCormick & Company, shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats McCormick & Company, on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc. is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions. The distillery products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. The ingredient solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins, commodity starches and commodity proteins. The distillery products segment also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage, and barrel retrieval services. It is also a producer of industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The Company’s distillery products are derived from corn and other grains (including rye, barley, wheat, barley malt and milo), and its ingredient products are derived from wheat flour.

About McCormick & Company,

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products. As of November 30, 2016, it offered brands for consumers in approximately 150 countries and territories. The Company’s brands in the Americas include McCormick, Lawry’s, and Club House, as well as brands, such as Gourmet Garden and OLD BAY. It provides a range of products to food manufacturers and foodservice customers. The Company’s sales, distribution and production facilities are located in North America, Europe and China. It markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain’s, Stubb’s, Thai Kitchen and Simply Asia. The Company offers sensory testing, culinary research, food safety and flavor application.

