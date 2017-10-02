Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Continues to Hold Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. held its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,187 shares of the energy producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at 50.05 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $60.91 billion. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

