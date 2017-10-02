Menta Capital LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

Menta Capital LLC cut its position in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 2,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in GTT Communications by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,918,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $212,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 418,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,539.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,231,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT) opened at 31.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.65 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. GTT Communications’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GTT Communications, Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

