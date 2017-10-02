Menta Capital LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL)

Menta Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in PAREXEL International Corporation were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in PAREXEL International Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PAREXEL International Corporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PAREXEL International Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PAREXEL International Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRXL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAREXEL International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays PLC lowered PAREXEL International Corporation from an “overweighr” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.10 price target on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PAREXEL International Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PAREXEL International Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ PRXL) opened at 88.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. PAREXEL International Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.77.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The medical research company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. PAREXEL International Corporation had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PAREXEL International Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAREXEL International Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

