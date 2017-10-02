Menta Capital LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

Menta Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359,660 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynegy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynegy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,161,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,013,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynegy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynegy by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,034,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dynegy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,166,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 468,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Dynegy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,398,000.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE DYN) opened at 9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. Dynegy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynegy Inc. will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DYN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Dynegy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dynegy in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Dynegy Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

