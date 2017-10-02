Menta Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. V Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 10.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy Corporation alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE CHK) opened at 4.30 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.83 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 547,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Vetr cut shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.23 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/menta-capital-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-chesapeake-energy-corporation-chk.html.

About Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.