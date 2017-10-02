Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 53,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,246,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 294,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) traded up 1.55% on Monday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,728 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $64.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $55.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/meeder-asset-management-inc-acquires-new-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.