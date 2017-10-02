Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $146,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,326,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,380,000 after acquiring an additional 502,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,071.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,053,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,739,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,468,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,388,000 after acquiring an additional 189,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Vetr lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Liam Griffin sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $260,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $395,768.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,371 shares of company stock worth $1,505,093. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ SWKS) opened at 101.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

