McKesson Corporation (MCK) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

Headlines about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McKesson Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7218510649368 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE MCK) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,111 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.02. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.53 and a 12 month high of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $51.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. McKesson Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr cut shares of McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC set a $187.00 target price on shares of McKesson Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,083 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total value of $176,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.65, for a total transaction of $140,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

