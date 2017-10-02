McDonald’s Corporation’s (MCD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) remained flat at $156.68 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,714 shares. The firm has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $161.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,013,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $1,861,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,756.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 681.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,109,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $935,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327,778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 3,951.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,422,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $677,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,371,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,282,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 69.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,558,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

