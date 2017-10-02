McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. McDonald’s Corporation comprises approximately 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 87.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,522 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $164.00 price target on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $751,013.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,870.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

