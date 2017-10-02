McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, (NYSE MKC) opened at 102.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. McCormick & Company, has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-given-new-108-00-price-target-at-citigroup-inc.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.