MBIA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MBI)

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 22,779 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,758% compared to the average volume of 1,226 put options.

MBIA (MBI) opened at 8.70 on Monday. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MBIA will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBI. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

