MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of MB Financial worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MB Financial Inc. alerts:

MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ MBFI) opened at 45.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. MB Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.18.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). MB Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MB Financial Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Santo sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $101,120.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered MB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/mb-financial-inc-mbfi-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

MB Financial Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI).

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.